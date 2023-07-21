Springsteen film writer hopes to give 'something back' to Luton
A film writer appointed chancellor of a university in his hometown says he wants to "give something back" to the place that changed his life.
Sarfraz Manzoor moved to Luton in 1964 and wrote the memoir Greetings from Bury Park, which was made into the movie Blinded by the Light.
He is now the chancellor of the Luton-based University of Bedfordshire.
He said the town was often seen in a negative way, but "it doesn't have to be like that".
"No matter what I've done, there is a part of me that is still that kid in the jumble sales, still that kid in the Arndale Centre, and rather than trying to be embarrassed about that, feels proud that's who I was, and am."
When he was asked to be the chancellor for the university, which has its main campuses in Luton and Bedford, he said he did not feel "qualified".
"But then I thought, 'if you think about the journey from Bury Park to this campus, and the journey from wearing clothes from jumble sales to wearing robes, I thought maybe the students may listen to me for five minutes, in a speech'.
"They may be interested in something I might have to say, and if I can give something back to this town, which has changed my life, quite a lot, that was something worth doing."
The massive Bruce Springsteen fan, whose book was inspired by him, said he wants to be a "hands on" chancellor.
He aims to present masterclasses and will be working with The Culture Trust Luton, as its "curator of conversations" - a title he made up, he said.
"I'm trying to bring interesting voices into the town.
"Some will be alumni from Luton, and others will be people who I think are interesting and people might want to hear.
"By being here I can help amplify the stuff that's already going on and shine a light on that."
To mark the 50th anniversary, in 2024, when his family moved to Luton, from Pakistan, when he was two, he will be working on a Luton in 50 Objects exhibition.
"I'm looking for stories and objects that are deeply personal [and] which also tell a larger story about the town and Britain."
He said he hopes to honour "the values" his parents brought him up with.
But his message to students is "follow your passions and worry about money and success later".
