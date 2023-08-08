St Albans: Michael Palin's message of support to drama group
Comedian and travel documentarian Michael Palin has advised audiences at an amateur production of his play "to avoid sitting in the front few rows".
His light-hearted advice was to those planning to watch The Weekend at Abbey Theatre in St Albans in September, as it would feature a real dog.
He added he was "delighted" the Company of Ten had chosen to stage the play.
Director Sally Davies said the support from a "national treasure" was "so important".
Palin sent a message of support to the Hertfordshire theatre group when he heard it was staging his play, which was first performed in the West End in 1994 with Richard Wilson in the lead role.
It follows the events of a weekend in Suffolk where a curmudgeonly man has not been looking forward to a visit from his daughter and her family.
When he hears whispers of a planned development affecting his village, he manages to offend and alienate everyone with deliberately argumentative ill-humour.
Palin wrote: "I am delighted that the Abbey Theatre has chosen to bring The Weekend to St Albans, featuring a real dog as Pippa.
"My advice is to avoid sitting in the front few rows.
"There are, I'm told, humans in many of the other parts and I'm sure they'll do St Albans proud in a play described by my mother as 'a masterpiece'."
Ms Davies said the play was "darkly comic" and with the "addition of Pippa the real dog, it's sure to be a treat for our audiences".
"As we continue to rebuild local theatre following a difficult few years, having the support of a national treasure like Michael Palin as we put on his play is so important," she said.
"The animals, and humans, involved in the production are working hard, and I've no doubt we'll do him proud."
