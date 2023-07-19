Roald Dahl museum condemns author's 'undeniable' racism
The Roald Dahl Museum has condemned the racism of the author in a new statement.
It said it "condemns all racism directed at any group or individual" and that the author's racism was "undeniable".
Dahl's family apologised in 2020 for his anti-Semitic remarks.
The museum, in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, said it was working on being "more welcoming".
Three years ago, Dahl's family and the Roald Dahl Story Company said the author's remarks were in "marked contrast to the man we knew".
The apology related to comments made by the best-selling author in interviews in 1983 and 1990.
"Roald Dahl's racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl's creative legacy to do some good," the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre said in a statement on its website.
Earlier this year, the author's publisher was criticised for plans to "censor" stories and release new versions that would have removed references to things like characters' weight.
The museum said it does not repeat the author's statements publicly, but does keep a record in its collection "so it is not forgotten".
It said that since 2021 it had worked with several organisations within the Jewish community, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust, and the Antisemitism Policy Trust, to include training for staff and trustees.
"We want to keep listening and talking to explore how our organisation might make further contributions towards combatting hate and prejudice, supporting the work of experts already working in this area, including those from the Jewish community," it said.
"We are working hard to do better and know we have more to do."
The museum added it wanted to explore other ways the charity could combat "hate and prejudice".
It said it was also creating teaching resources to "combat prejudice" by championing children's rights through the experience of Dahl's characters.
