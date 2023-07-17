Kempston: Woman in hospital after River Great Ouse rescue
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from a river on Sunday.
Bedfordshire Police said there was a "multi-agency response" following reports of a woman in the River Great Ouse in Kempston, near Bedford.
They were called shortly after 10:00 BST to an area near Woodstock Road and Kempston Rovers FC's ground.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service got the woman out of the water and she was then taken to hospital.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information to contact them, quoting reference 115.
