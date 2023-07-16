Wonka film provides golden ticket for St Albans park jackpot
Filming of a trailer for the Wonka film has provided a golden ticket for a £25,000 park upgrade.
Verulamium Park in St Albans was used by Timothée Chalamet, who plays Willy Wonka, and a Warner Bros film crew last year.
St Albans City and District Council has revealed it was paid £41,000 for use of the park, with the £25,000 ring-fenced specifically for park improvements.
Councillor Helen Campbell said the money would be put to "very good use".
She said she could not reveal the projects being considered but said it would not be used for routine maintenance and there were "lots of things on our potential wish list".
The contribution will be combined with money made from other events held at the park, such as Pub in the Park and Comedy Garden, taking the total available spend to upwards of £35,000.
Ms Campbell said the money was "really welcome" at a time when authorities faced financial pressures.
Teams working on Wonka, which was primarily filmed at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, spent about day filming in the park and nearby Abbey Mill Lane.
Ms Campbell said the council was doing "enhanced marketing" to appeal to more films crews.
"We'll keep on pushing St Albans as a wonderful location, it's close to London, it's got all that heritage that historic backdrop that crews are looking for," she said.
The film, based on Roald Dahl's much-loved children's book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, has been directed by Paddington film-maker Paul King.
It also stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins and Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, as well as former Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas.
A clip of the advert released last week showed Hugh Grant pictured for the first time as an Oompa Loompa.
In taking on the central role, Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who starred in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory; and Johnny Depp, who appeared in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation.
