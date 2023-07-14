Arrest after man in his 30s killed in A505 crash
A man has been arrested after two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash.
The incident took place on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin, near Lilley, at 20:05 BST on Thursday.
The driver of a white Honda Civic type R, a Luton man in his early 30s, died at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police said the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and remained in custody.
The driver had been taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.
Police said both vehicles left the road after the crash and have asked witnesses with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.
