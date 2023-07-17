Luton Town: Kenilworth Road will not be smallest Premier League ground
Luton Town will not have the smallest Premier League stadium following improvements at Kenilworth Road, chief executive Gary Sweet has said.
Luton won the Championship play-offs in May to earn promotion to the top tier.
Kenilworth Road, the club's home since 1905, had a capacity of 10,356, but Mr Sweet said work to rebuild the Bobbers Stand would increase seating beyond Bournemouth's 11,307 Vitality Stadium.
He did not reveal the new capacity, but said it would "start with an eleven".
The Hatters, who were a non-league side as recently as 2014, have been spending about £10m on "pretty much rebuilding" the Bobbers Stand, to meet Premier League requirements for broadcasters.
Speaking to Talksport, Mr Sweet said: "We won't have the smallest stadium in the Premier League this season, unless Bournemouth magically put another 1,000 seats into their stadium. I think we'll be a little bit above them."
He revealed the additional seats would be located under a new TV and media gantry, but said the club would first accommodate its executive ticket holders who have had their corporate boxes moved by the development.
Mr Sweet also revealed plans to provide more space and facilities for disabled fans in both home and away sections, as well as "more concourse space".
Last week, the club announced their first home game of the season, a match with Burnley on 19 August, had been postponed after the Hatters were unable to guarantee that the improvement works would be completed in time.
Luton hope to complete a move to a new 23,000-capacity stadium at Power Court in the town centre by 2026.
