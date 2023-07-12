Watford church leader resigns during Church of England probe
A church leader suspended while a Church of England probe into "safeguarding concerns" took place has resigned.
The Reverend Canon Mike Pilavachi, who led Soul Survivor Church in Watford, as well as a national Christian youth festival, stepped down earlier this year after the investigation began.
The church said he had now resigned as associate pastor with immediate effect.
The BBC has not been able to contact Mr Pilavachi.
In posts on his social media channels he said he had resigned because "the church needs to heal and I have realised that my continued presence will hinder that process".
"I seek forgiveness from any whom I have hurt during the course of my ministry," he added.
"I pray for God's blessing on the church it has been a privilege and joy to serve these past 30 years."
He added that he would not make any further public comment.
The exact nature of the allegations against him are unknown.
Mr Pilavachi "stepped back" from his duties and resigned from the board and all related charity boards at the start of April.
On 20 May, Soul Survivor announced it had suspended Mr Pilavachi as an employee, saying it had "become clear that more decisive action should have been made earlier".
Speaking on behalf of the Soul Survivor Watford Trustees, David Mitchell, said the National Safeguarding Team (NST) had been informed about Mr Pilavachi's resignation and the team had assured the church that the investigation would "continue as planned until it reaches a conclusion".
"We remain committed to seeking a just, truthful and transparent outcome to the investigation for all those who have bravely stepped forward to share their concerns and experiences with the NST and the St Albans Diocesan Safeguarding Team," Mr Mitchell said.
He added the trustees were also "committed to a robust and wide-ranging review of the culture, leadership and governance of Soul Survivor Watford with external, independent support", more details of which would be shared in due course.
"We know that this is an essential step in building a strong, healthy and supportive environment for anyone who attends or visits our church," he said.
Mr Mitchell also said it took a "great deal of strength" to report abuse and the trustees were "grateful to all those who have come forward".
Both the church and the NST said they would encourage anyone with any information or concerns to contact them.
The Church of England has earlier stressed its investigation is not a criminal one.
Hertfordshire Police previously said it had not received any criminal allegations but were aware of the investigation and were "monitoring the situation".
Lawyers representing some complainants have said they did not trust the Church of England NST to remain impartial and have called for an independent agency to be appointed.
Last month two further church pastors were suspended as part of the same investigation, relating to concerns about how the allegations were first handled.
