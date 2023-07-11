Baldock industrial estate fire leads to road closures
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in a historic market town.
Crews were sent to Baldock Industrial Estate, London Road, Hertfordshire Police said.
Road closures remain in place and the force asked members of the public to avoid the area and to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
The fire service said it was close to the town's Tesco supermarket and it had "multiple resources in attendance".
Harp Mann, who lives nearby, said he had been told to stay indoors and that it was a "large incident".
He said all roads leading to the Tesco roundabout had been shut.
