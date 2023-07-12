Bedford: Pop-up art space set to enliven high street
- Published
A pop-up creative space is being created in a town to "bring people back" to its beleaguered high street.
Pride of Place, or POP, will open in an empty shop in Bedford and provide workshops, exhibitions, and a space for artists.
Artist Talia Giles said she hoped the space would change people's perceptions of "what the high street is for".
She said she hoped the space would attract the "huge creative community in Bedford, under one roof".
The former mobile phone store was transformed in 26 days, she added, "to find out what people would like, need, what will bring them back to the town centre".
The POP space will be available until 20 August.
Ms Giles said she had wanted to create it for about four years, but said support from Bedford Creative Arts, freelance producer Kaye Mahoney, Harnan Real Estate - and funding from Bedford Borough Council's Town Centre Priority Fund - had made her vision a reality.
"I want to garner the hearts and minds of Bedford for them to understand using creatives to create experiences in the town centre is a good direction to go in, when things are struggling so much," she said.
"I just want to find out what people like, need and what will bring them back to the town centre.
"I want to change people's perception of what the high street is and what it is used for."
The town was not "just about big named stores," she said.
"We have a big independent scene here, people need to look past the empty windows and it needs to be a place to meet and engage, meet new people and try new things, it shouldn't just be about retail, it should be experiences.
"There are about 50 empty retail units in the centre of Bedford, we want to turn the minds of landlords and letting agents."
She now hoped the pilot would lead to a permanent arts space in the town centre as demand so far "bodes well for the future", she added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830