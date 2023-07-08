Man's walking frame stolen in Aylesbury attack
- Published
A walking frame was stolen during an attack that left its owner with several facial injuries.
There was an "altercation" between the victim, a man in his 30s, and two males at a property on Quarrendon Avenue in Aylesbury at about 16:45 BST on Monday, Thames Valley Police said.
The victim received treatment for injuries to his tooth, nose and eyes and "his silver Zimmer frame was stolen", police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Police said they were looking for "two white European males, one was in his mid-50s with light grey hair and stubble, of medium build and 6ft (1.8m) tall".
The other was aged in his early 40s, with ginger hair and stubble, of slim build and 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall.
Det Con Annabel Wilmot, said: "CCTV shows two separate members of the public witnessing and approaching the males involved.
"We are asking the two members of public who actively stopped and engaged with the victim to make contact with the police as they may hold important information relevant to the investigation."