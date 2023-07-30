Ashridge House: Grade I listed house hosts first sculpture trail
- Published
A Grade I listed house is hosting its first sculpture exhibition as its gardens open every day in the summer for the first time.
Forty five artworks will be on display in 190 acres of Grade II listed gardens around Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.
They include work from 15 artists including Diane Maclean and Giles Penny.
A spokeswoman said it was a "natural evolution" for the house as it worked to get visitors to make return visits.
Ashridge House, near Berkhamsted, was once the home of Henry VIII and has an oak tree planted by Queen Victoria.
This is the first time that the gardens - originally designed by Humphry Repton in 1813 for the Earl and Countess of Bridgewater - have opened every day in the summer and it is hoped that if people come to this exhibition, they will return.
The Sculpture Garden is a celebration of contemporary and traditional art by acclaimed and emerging living sculptors, that "explore the natural world and our place within it", organisers said.
The Sculpture Garden can be seen at Ashridge House until 24 September.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830