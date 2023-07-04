Captain Sir Tom Moore: Charity stops donations and payments
The Captain Tom Foundation is no longer taking donations or making payments due to an ongoing inquiry into its finances.
The Charity Commission is looking into the foundation amid concerns his family may have profited from using his name.
Capt Sir Tom Moore's daughter and husband used the charity's name on a planning application for a building later used as a spa.
The foundation and Hannah Ingram-Moore have been contacted for comment.
The Army veteran walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden at the start of lockdown, raising £33m for NHS Charities Together.
Capt Sir Tom, who was born in Keighley in West Yorkshire and died in 2021 aged 100, carried out the fundraising walk at his home when Covid restrictions were first introduced in 2020.
After he became a national figure, his family set up a separate charity in his name.
In a statement on the Captain Tom Foundation website, the charity said its "sole focus...is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the on-going statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission".
"As a result, the Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors. Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the statutory inquiry remains open," it said.
The statement said when the inquiry concludes it "will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future".
When the inquiry was launched in June last year, the Charity Commission said "concerns have mounted" over the charity and independence from a business run by Capt Sir Tom's family.
Hannah Ingram-Moore is the youngest of Capt Sir Tom's two daughters and lived with the Army veteran at the family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
It has emerged the Ingram-Moores requested planning permission for a Captain Tom Moore Building, which was "for use by occupiers... and Captain Tom Foundation", according to documents submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council in August 2021.
The local authority granted permission for the single-storey structure to be built on the tennis courts at the Grade II listed home, as first reported in The Sun.
Then, in February 2022, the family submitted revised plans for the already partly constructed building, which called it the Captain Tom Moore Building.
The plans included a spa pool, toilets and a kitchen, which the Design & Access and Heritage Statement said was "for private use".
In November 2022, Central Bedfordshire Council refused the retrospective planning permission for the revised plans.
The Captain Tom Foundation did not respond to the BBC's request for comment on the planning application, but told The Sun the trustees were unaware and "would not have authorised" the plans had they known.
