Luton Town: Hatters face Ipswich in Colchester for pre-season opener
A club's stadium refurbishment means it will play its first game since Premier League promotion at a neutral venue.
Luton Town will play a pre-season match against Championship side Ipswich Town at the home ground of League Two's Colchester United on 25 July.
The Hatters are currently unable to host games at their Kenilworth Road stadium due to the works.
The club will play its first game of the top flight season away at Brighton & Hove Albion on 12 August.
Ipswich, which was also promoted last season, is also unable to host the fixture due to infrastructure works including a new executive boxes and a memorial garden at Portman Road.
The clubs instead agreed to hold the match at Colchester United's 10,105-capacity Jobserve Community Stadium.
Luton Town's chief executive Gary Sweet said the club would have to "pretty much rebuild" the Bobbers Stand stand to comply with Premier League requirements.
Luton's first home game of the 2023-24 season, against Burnley, is scheduled for 19 August.
