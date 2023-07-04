HMP The Mount: Prison release day affects reoffending rates
- Published
The chances of a prisoner reoffending could depend on the day of release, according to Hertfordshire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.
Lewis Cocking said that prisoners released early in the week find it easier to access key services.
And that could have an impact on whether - or not - they stay on the right side of the law.
It is understood that HMP The Mount in Bovingdon has adopted a policy of not releasing prisoners on a Friday.
Mr Cocking raised the issue at a community safety meeting at Hertfordshire County Council.
He told councillors: "We are doing a lot of work around when is the right time to release someone from prison."
He said "stark data" shows "a massive correlation" between when people are released and whether they steer clear of crime.
Mr Cocking said roughly one in three prisoners currently leaves custody on a Friday.
"If they are released early on in the week, they have got four days where everything is open - where they can access those services that they need," he said.
"Whereas on a Friday they haven't.
New legislation
Mr Cocking made the remarks in response to a question about HMP The Mount, which sits on the outskirts of Bovingdon, near Watford.
It is understood that last year, the board adopted a policy of not releasing prisoners from HMP The Mount on Fridays.
This was in a bid to help overcome issues of released prisoners not being able to access services such as housing, benefits and prescriptions from GPs.
The same idea is being rolled out nationally, thanks to a new parliamentary bill.
The Offenders (Day of Release from Detention) Bill will give prison governors the power to release certain prisoners on a Wednesday or Thursday instead: for example, those with mental health issues, substance misuse problems or far to travel home.
That Bill received Royal Assent last week and is due to come into force in coming weeks.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk