M25: Two dogs die and woman seriously hurt in crash
A man has been arrested after two dogs died and a woman was injured in a crash between a tractor and a car on the M25.
The anti-clockwise motorway was shut between junctions 17 and 16, near Rickmansworth, for several hours on Sunday, Hertfordshire Police said.
A 25-year-old man, from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs. He was later bailed.
A woman in her 60s, who was driving a VW Passat, was airlifted to hospital.
Police said her injuries were life-changing.
Officers said her car had four dogs in. Two of them died and the other two were taken to a vets for treatment.
Witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 14:00 BST and involved a white tractor and a silver Passat Sport, have been asked to get in touch with police.
