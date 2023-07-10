Illegal vape on sale in Luton had '500 cigarettes-worth of nicotine'
An illegal vape pen being sold in a Luton shop had "the equivalent of 500 cigarettes-worth of nicotine", trading standards officers said.
The vape was one of more than 13,000 seized in Luton during the past 18 months.
The products, increasingly used by young people, were discovered during routine visits to shops in the town.
Mick Smith, from Luton Trading Standards, said: "The people who sell them quite often sell to anyone."
Six shopkeepers had their leases terminated by their landlords after the council told them about the illegal sales.
Laboratory testing of the products found some exceeded legal nicotine levels of 2%, including a cola flavoured vape pen, which contained 4.7% nicotine.
Disposable vape pens that exceed 600 puffs, containing 2ml of liquid and 2% nicotine content, are illegal.
In May, two people working at the Cloud No.9 store, in George Street, Luton, were prosecuted for possessing and selling illegal vaping devices.
The company was ordered to pay £2,450 in fines, a victim surcharge of £980 and costs of £715.
Director Usman Faruk, 21, who had previously pleaded guilty to possessing 843 non-compliant products, was ordered to pay £1,765.
His brother Ishaq Faruk, 20, who had previously pleaded guilty to selling vape pens to children and obstructing a trading standards officer, was ordered to pay £3,945.
The pair, from Oakley Road, Luton, were sentenced at the town's magistrates' court.
Sally Cartwright, director of public health in Luton, said the number of young people using vapes was rising.
"There is evidence that young people are more sensitive to nicotine and the long-term implications are concerning," she said.
"We are now seeing more young people vaping than smoking, which is a real worry."
Liz Smith, from Luton Borough Council's trading standards, said the "net is closing in" on premises selling illegal vapes and closure orders would be considered.
"We've been building up intelligence for a number of months," she said.