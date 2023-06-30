Bedford: Man arrested over fatal stabbing near Jubilee Park
A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing near a park, where police are stepping up patrols over the weekend.
Police were called to Canvin Way, Jubilee Park, Bedford, at about 20:45 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 20s, who is not being named by Bedfordshire Police, was taken to hospital with stab wounds but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Another man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We believe this is an isolated incident and would like to reassure the public that we don't think there is a wider threat at this time.
"Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the community over the weekend, whilst we continue our investigation."
The force has called for anyone with any information to come forward.
