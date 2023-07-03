Cranfield University to study plane evacuation behaviour
People's behaviour when they evacuate a plane is to be studied by experts.
Cranfield University, in Bedfordshire, and the University of Greenwich, London, are looking for hundreds of volunteers to take part in a trial.
By studying what people do, the findings will look to improve safety measures, organisers said.
Four hundred recruits will be filmed as they leave a stationary Boeing 737 at Cranfield's Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre.
"Researchers will explore the choices made by passengers during evacuation scenarios and investigate the influence of the cabin design upon participants' decisions," organisers said.
Zuzana Chin, from Cranfield University, said: "Understanding human behaviour during aircraft evacuation scenarios is crucial for enhancing safety measures."
The study will analyse choices made by participants aged 18 to 65.
Volunteers need to register for the sessions between 15 and 20 August.
They will board the demonstration plane and experience an evacuation scenario, but emergency slides will not be used.
They will be filmed as they are told to leave their seats and make their way to an exit door.
Following the evacuation, they will answer a number of questions including why they chose a certain seat and why they went to a particular exit.
