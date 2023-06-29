M1 northbound crash between Flitwick and Milton Keynes causing delays
- Published
Emergency services are attending a crash involving several vehicles on the M1.
A lorry has gone off the northbound carriageway between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 for Milton Keynes and Bedford.
A lane has been closed and National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bedfordshire Police and the ambulance service are all at the scene.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830