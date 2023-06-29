M1 northbound crash between Flitwick and Milton Keynes causing delays

Lorry crashes off the M1 carriagewayHighways England
A lorry has gone off the northbound section of the M1 following a crash involving several vehicles

Emergency services are attending a crash involving several vehicles on the M1.

A lorry has gone off the northbound carriageway between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 for Milton Keynes and Bedford.

A lane has been closed and National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bedfordshire Police and the ambulance service are all at the scene.

