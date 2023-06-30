George Ezra concert is Bedford's 'biggest gig in its history'
A town is preparing for its "biggest gig in its history" with a sell-out George Ezra concert, its organiser said.
The Hertfordshire singer will play to a capacity crowd of 15,000 at Bedford Park Concerts' penultimate night.
This year's gigs, over two weekends, have welcomed Sting, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and Scooter.
"This is just the start, it's going to get bigger and better," a spokeswoman for promoter Cuffe & Taylor said.
It has been the first time the company, part of Live Nation, has run the events at Bedford Park, after taking over from the previous organiser.
"They're promising to bring even bigger and better acts next year, it's a really exciting time for the live music scene in Bedford," said Louise Harris, press officer for Bedford Park Concerts, on behalf of Cuffe and Taylor.
Dawn Cooper, who runs Pavilion At The Park cafe with her partner Martin Keys, said the events had "brought an amazing buzz and excitement".
"The increase in footfall coming into the town centre and park has helped raise the awareness of how diverse and vibrant Bedford is," she said.
"The concerts drive new as well as local people to the area, with renowned celebrities, new and treasured. There's been something for everyone and we can't wait to see the line-up for next year."
Ms Harris added: "Every hotel is booked out, restaurants, pubs and cafes are full, it's giving a boost to the local economy."
Bedford's very own Tom Grennan appeared on stage last year and other acts who have come to the town over recent years have included Olly Murs, Billy Ocean, Jess Glynn and Tom Jones.
This year's concert series ends on Saturday with Ministry of Sound Classical.
