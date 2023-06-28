St Albans allotments: More sheds destroyed in second overnight blaze
At least five sheds were burned down overnight at a community allotments, two days after a blaze destroyed three sheds and a polytunnel.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the Hixberry Lane allotments, St Albans, at 07:45 BST.
The fires were largely out but still smouldering so firefighters damped it down and stayed until it was safe.
A fire service spokesman said it was believed the second fire was caused deliberately.
He added firefighters were first called to the allotments on Monday morning.
The overnight blaze which destroyed the sheds and polytunnel was largely out on their arrival.
