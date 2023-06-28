Flitwick trains delayed after truck damages rail bridge
- Published
Train services have been "significantly delayed" after the top of a truck "scraped" along the underside of a rail bridge.
Bedfordshire Police were called to Windmill Road in Flitwick at 10:10 BST.
The vehicle left the scene and police say there was no structural damage to the bridge.
Thameslink warned commuters to allow up to an additional 45 minutes to complete their journeys because delays were caused while the bridge was checked.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.