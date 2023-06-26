Dean Fountaine murder inquiry sees Luton man arrested
A man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in the town.
The suspect, 19, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of 37-year-old Dean Fountaine.
Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a stabbing on Ashton Road on 19 June. He died the following morning.
The suspect was being questioned in custody, Bedfordshire Police said.
Two other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "This was unacceptable violence and we are determined to bring those involved to justice."
Bedfordshire Police has continued to appeal for information about the case and asked for people to come forward.