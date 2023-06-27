Open University could teach face-to-face at new campus
The Open University is considering setting up a new "sustainable green" campus and offering on-site teaching.
A business case is being drawn up to relocate the OU to central Milton Keynes, next to the train station.
The proposal also includes a "sister university" for people who want to study courses in person.
Since 1969, the Open University has provided distance learning to more than 2.3 million students.
The multi-million pound proposal is described as a "smart, accessible and energy-efficient campus" on land owned by the Milton Keynes Development Partnership.
It would include science laboratories, working spaces, studios, a library and a student centre.
One of the selling points of the Open University is its flexible, remote style of teaching.
Nearly three quarters of its 200,000 students also have full or part time jobs.
It is the UK's largest university, and has been based at Walton Hall in suburban Milton Keynes since opening in 1969.
OU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Blackman said: "While Walton Hall remains an option for the future, we are focusing our planning on what additional benefits a new city centre site could bring."
He added: "A purpose-built campus at the heart of a thriving business community, within half an hour by train from London, Cambridge, Oxford and the Midlands, is an opportunity to reshape our facilities and provision for the decades ahead."
'Transformational'
The business case will include ideas from the city council as well as local businesses and communities, to work out how the campus "could better meet the OU's future needs and the needs of students for future skills", the Open University said.
Milton Keynes City Council Leader Pete Marland said: "A move by the OU into the city centre is potentially transformational."
He said it could create "another world-class higher education opportunity" with double benefits, "meaning our young people do not have to move away to study and we can attract students from across the world."
Nicola Sawford, the Chairman of MKDP, said they were "very excited" about working with the OU "to re-imagine higher education in the city centre."