George Michael fans fundraise for singer's 60th in pubs
George Michael fans from around the world gathered in some of his favourite pubs to celebrate what would have been his 60th birthday.
Charity fundraising events took place on Sunday in Bushey, Hertfordshire, and Goring, Oxfordshire.
Among them, Bushey's George Michael Appreciation Society raised hundreds of pounds selling raffle tickets.
Fans described the celebrations for the singer, who died in 2016, as "bittersweet".
In addition to the raffle, a disco also took place at The Three Crowns - the pub where Michael formed Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley.
Amalia, a fan from Madrid, thought it was important to travel to Bushey for the celebrations.
She said: "I like to come to Bushey because of the school, Bushey Meads. I've been there many times. It's a way of helping me, it's a coping tool."
Another fan, Lucy, who lives locally, said she was "proud" that George Michael and Andrew Ridgely came from her home town and thought the celebrations were important.
"For us to come together and remember him today for his music on what would've been his sixtieth birthday - if only he could listen to how we're talking about him now, he would be so proud."
Kiki, a fan originally from Greece who lives in Germany, said it was "fantastic to walk the way George and Andrew would walk to school".
She also visited Goring, the village in Oxfordshire that Michael lived in from 2001 until his death.
The Miller of Mansfield, a pub just across the road from his former home, also held a raffle on Sunday night and raised £1,515 for The Hub, a charity in Goring.
Landlord Steve Gormley said the singer would visit "maybe once or twice a week". Coincidently, in the 1980s, Mr Gormley ran an American-themed restaurant in Hertfordshire, which was also visited regularly by George Michael.
Hundreds of fans from as far as Australia came to the Miller of Mansfield on Sunday night, where a tribute artist was performing.
Australian fan Mary said: "I've been in love with George Michael since I was a young girl and I really enjoy his music. Coming here for his milestone birthday is everything to me."
She told BBC Three Counties Radio: "For 37 hours on the plane again, I would do it again."
