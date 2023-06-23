Nadine Dorries misses deadline for July by-election
- Published
Nadine Dorries has missed the deadline to resign in order for a by-election to take place in her constituency before Parliament's summer recess.
The Conservative MP said on 9 June she would stand down from her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect, but has not yet formally done so.
In order for a poll to take place on 20 July, a writ to the returning officer should have been sent by 21 June.
Ms Dorries has been asked to comment.
Central Beds Council, which would put on the election, said it was not able to comment "as the election date will be dependent on when the vacancy occurs".
The rural constituency has been a Conservative seat since 1931, with Ms Dorries doubling her majority in the four elections she has won.
The former cabinet minister previously said she would not resign until she got more information about why she was denied a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.
When an MP formally resigns, the chief whip of their party starts the by-election process and MPs have to agree to it.
The Speaker of the House of Commons then issues a warrant to the clerk of the Crown, who then sends the writ to the returning officer in the constituency, which triggers a by-election.
The BBC understands it is still technically possible for a by-election to take place over the summer if Ms Dorries resigns in the next month.
Despite a lack of formal resignation, campaigning in the constituency has started and seven candidates have been named so far to bid for Ms Dorries' seat.
Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner Festus Akinbusoye was named as the prospective Conservative candidate last week.
The Liberal Democrats have named local councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council, while Labour have chosen Alistair Strathern, who is currently a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council.
The Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Reform UK has selected Dave Holland and Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council, will also stand.
