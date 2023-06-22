Watford General Hospital fire sees patients and staff evacuated
Patients and staff were evacuated from a hospital after a fire started in a basement electrical storeroom.
Four fire crews were called to the blaze in H block at Watford General Hospital at about 14:15 BST.
They managed to extinguish the flames by 15:40.
West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said all patients and staff were safe and it remained open, but its A&E department had been temporarily closed to ambulances.
The trust said: "Patients and staff have been safely evacuated from the blood clinic, dermatology and renal services in H block, and also from the eye clinic in the ophthalmology building."
It asked patients attending appointments at those departments to not turn up.
Visitors were still allowed on the site.
"We would like to thank all our staff, police and fire and rescue service colleagues, and partner organisations, for their prompt and efficient response," the trust said.
Fire crews are due to remain at the scene.
The town's mayor, Peter Taylor, also praised the emergency services for their swift response.
