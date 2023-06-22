Police order swimmers out of Cardington Lock where a man died
- Published
A police force has warned people not to continue swimming in a lock after a man, 18, who got into trouble "playing in water", died.
Bedfordshire Police have told swimmers to get out of Cardington Lock, Bedford, just a few days after his death.
A number of signs around the site say "danger" and state "no swimming".
It said high-visibility patrols would take place over the weekend, reminding people of the dangers of open water swimming.
Emergency services were called to the River Great Ouse, on Friday at 16:30 BST, following reports of a man experiencing difficulties in the water.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the teenager drowned, after he was "playing with friends in the water during the hot weather".
"Emergency services arrived on scene and were able to successfully revive him but sadly he passed away in hospital later that day", the fire service said.
The police force said: "Even the strongest of swimmers can have trouble in water outdoors.
"Please do not put yourself or others at risk as these environments are not meant for swimming and can be extremely dangerous."
The incident comes after two women, Sarah Waller, 56, and Laura Pottinger, 52, died after getting into difficulty near the Weir embankment in Kempston, Bedfordshire, on 16 April.
