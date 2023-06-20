Luton murder investigation begins following stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched by police following the fatal stabbing of a man in Luton.
Officers were called just after 22:00 BST on Monday to an attack on Ashton Road, where they found a man in his 30s injured.
He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the death.
Police want to trace another man who they believe left the scene riding a bicycle.
Det Insp Colin Nelson said: "We are continuing to follow various lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances which led to the victim's death, as well as ensuring the victim's family are supported.
"While we have made an arrest in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for further information to help us unpick what happened and track down anyone else who was involved."
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area to contact them.
