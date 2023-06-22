Harrison Ford's surprise Hertfordshire pub visit revealed
Photos of Hollywood hero Harrison Ford's visit to an English country pub while he nursed a filming injury have been revealed, as the final Indiana Jones movie is set to hit screens.
The movie star visited The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead, Hertfordshire, during a break in the filming of Dial of Destiny in July 2021.
A month earlier it was disclosed he hurt himself during a fight scene.
The pub's manager said he "couldn't believe my eyes when he walked in".
Staff who took the photos said he had visited the nearby Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, earlier that day.
They said Ford was "very interested" in the history of the pub, which was frequented by US airmen in World War Two.
George Berrett, general manager, served the actor during his surprise visit.
He said: "I've been an Indy fan my whole life and yet I honestly couldn't believe my eyes when he walked in."
Staff member Megan Dipple said the A-list actor was "lovely" and he let staff take photos with him after his meal.
"It's not every day you get a visit from someone like him," she added.
In World War Two, The Woodman Inn was situated on Nuthampstead airbase, which was used by the United States Air Force.
The actor drank a pint of 398 beer - a bitter the pub had on tap named after the 398th Bombardment Group that was stationed nearby.
Memorials to the Group and the 55th Fighter Group are located outside the entrance.
Mr Berrett said: "We quite often get well-known people turning up at The Woodman, but serving a major Hollywood star like Harrison Ford certainly doesn't happen every day."
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in cinemas on 28 June.
