Watford Football Club's London Colney training dome must go
- Published
A council has refused permission for Watford Football Club to keep its 22-metre high (72ft) high training dome.
The club received planning permission in 2017 for a temporary inflatable dome at the London Colney site on condition they deflated it between April and October.
The Hornets had since applied to keep it permanently.
Hertsmere Borough Council said it was considered to be inappropriate development in the green belt.
Council officers told the planning committee the white fabric structure, which covers an artificial pitch, did not comply with local and national planning rules.
The committee also questioned why the Championship side needed such a high dome when Arsenal had a smaller 10-metre high (32ft) facility next door.
A report to the council said that while the dome at Bell Lane was not "highly visible" at close quarters due to existing vegetation, it could be seen from up to a kilometre away along the M25 and in other parts of London Colney.
Officers looked at the club's claims the dome was similar to Arsenal's training ground next door, as well as similar structures elsewhere on green belt land, but said other facilities were "significantly smaller".
Watford FC said it would plant 32 trees to mitigate visual harm and added that the club had invested over £4m into the University College London (UCL) training ground near London Colney and opened the dome up to more than 40 local schools, and provided 416 sessions for disabled, non-disabled, community and non-elite groups since 2019.
Watford said losing the dome could have a knock-on impact on their national performance as it could be downgraded in the Elite Player Performance Plan, which meant the club's academy could be less attractive.
Speaking against the application, David Hyman, a member of the public, complained the club had not stuck to the planning conditions to deflate the dome, claiming the club had been "offside since 2017".
"As we know, the modern offside rule permits play to continue for a while, giving Watford FC the benefit of the doubt until eventually the linesman puts up his flag and the goal attempt is rightfully denied," he said.
Labour councillor Christian Gray, said it was "almost like we have got the O2 dome stuck in the countryside" and Conservative councillor Natalie Susman said it was "a real, actual, physical blot on the landscape".
"They should be encouraged to explore a more palatable solution such as their neighbours, Arsenal," she said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830