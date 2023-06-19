Lib Dems name MP candidate for Dorries' Mid Beds seat
The Liberal Democrats is the latest party to name a parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, should Nadine Dorries resign.
Emma Holland-Lindsay recently won a seat from the Conservatives on Central Bedfordshire Council.
Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC), has been named the Conservative parliamentary candidate.
Labour has named Alistair Strathern as its candidate if a by-election emerges.
Ms Dorries announced on 9 June that she would stand down as an MP with immediate effect, but has not yet done so.
If she does not formally quit by the middle of this week, a by-election could happen as late as September, with MPs due to go on summer recess after 21 July.
Ms Holland-Lindsay, who grew up in the county, represents Leighton Buzzard in the local authority.
She is head of public affairs for the National Federation of Women's Institutes and oversees the organisation's campaigning and influencing work. She has also previously worked for national disability charities.
Health service focus
The party said her by-election campaign would focus on local health services starved of government funding.
Ms Holland-Lindsay said: "I am determined to be a strong local champion for communities across Bedfordshire.
"Our local health services have been neglected and underfunded, leaving local people unable to see their GP or dentist.
"It is frankly scandalous what this government has done to our NHS in Bedfordshire."
Announcing Mr Akinbusoye's selection last week, Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said he would "protect the greenbelt, continue to work with police to cut crime and stand up for the local community".
Mr Akinbusoye has been contacted for comment.
Mr Strathern, who was also recently announced as the Labour candidate, said the residents of Mid Bedfordshire deserved "a full-time, hard-working MP who puts their needs first".
Of the other parties, the Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Dave Holland will stand for Reform UK while Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Beds Council, has also been confirmed as standing.
