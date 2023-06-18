Milton Keynes: Police get extra search powers after stabbing
Police have been granted extra stop-and-search powers for a third time this month after a boy was stabbed.
Thames Valley Police said a group assaulted and stabbed the 17-year-old on Bradwell Common in Milton Keynes on Saturday, with a 24-hour Section 60 order coming into effect at 12:55 BST.
It applies to a swathe of the city and features multiple areas including Newport Road, Stratford Road and Bletcham Way.
The boy was in hospital, police said.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Armed officers arrested one suspect at a branch of Primark in the city, with the force thanking shoppers who may have seen the police presence "for their cooperation".
Section 60 orders give police the authority to stop and search people without reasonable suspicion.
The city's two other Section 60 rollouts in June also followed stabbings.
On 8 June, a Section 60 order extending across the whole city was put in place after two men were stabbed in Oxley Park.
There was another Section 60 order after a teenager was stabbed on the Fishermead estate in the city on 5 June.
