Milton Keynes football group tackles the cost of living
- Published
A weekly kickabout in Milton Keynes is providing more than just exercise and fun - it is also bringing in donations to a food bank.
Football for Foodbanks began in Sheffield and is spreading to other cities such as Milton Keynes.
Any surplus money from players' fees is donated to the MK Food Bank.
George Ridgeway runs the Milton Keynes division and hopes players "feel they have a role in defeating or reducing the impact of the cost of living".
"Every time a ball's kicked, every time a goal scored or saved, they're doing their bit for the food bank," he said.
The group plays at least four times a week across Milton Keynes, and describe itself as a place for casual footballers.
Regular Connor said it was "inclusive, friendly football".
Some people "come here and their past football experiences haven't been great, then they come here and stay with us", he said.
George said asylum seekers and refugees frequently joined the games too, with their costs covered by the charity.
"It's been a great opportunity for them to integrate into their local community, particularly as the asylum group live in a remote area and would otherwise be isolated."
Louisa Hobbs, operations manager at the MK Food Bank, said: "The players at Football For Foodbanks are incredibly generous and community-spirited and their regular donations are a huge lifeline to us.
"The cost of living crisis has hit us hard and we're supporting double the number of families now than we were two years ago, so their support is more important than ever before."
George feels that the football is a perfect vehicle to bring people together and give them a sense of purpose.
"I think what Milton Keynes is crying out for - and a lot of cities - is community driven action, individuals stepping up to the plate and realising they have a role to play here.
I like to think that it puts a real smile on everyone's face - it's what football's all about."