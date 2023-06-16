Festus Akinbusoye becomes Tory MP candidate for Dorries' seat
- Published
Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been named the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire should Nadine Dorries resign.
Festus Akinbusoye was congratulated by Ms Dorries, who last week said she would stand down with immediate effect but has not yet formally done so.
Labour has named Alistair Strathern as its candidate in a by-election.
The Liberal Democrats have not yet put forward a candidate.
Announcing Mr Akinbusoye's selection, Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said he would "protect the greenbelt, continue to work with police to cut crime and stand up for the local community".
Mr Akinbusoye became Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner in May 2021.
The PCC's office said he would continue in his role while campaigning to become an MP.
"This will include his weekly holding to account meetings with the chief constable," a statement said.
"Much of Mr Akinbusoye's work as PCC is out in our communities engaging with local residents, local businesses, schools and partners, which will also continue."
The office added that details of what would happen should he be elected to Parliament were "being worked through". Mr Akinbusoye has been contacted for comment.
Labour's candidate, Mr Strathern, who grew up in Bedfordshire, is a former teacher who now works for the Bank of England, as well as being a cabinet member on Waltham Forest Council in east London.
He said he was "absolutely delighted" to have been selected.
"Bedfordshire's towns and villages are where I grew up, where I first found work, and where my parents and many of my friends have built their lives," he said.
"People here have been completely overlooked by a Tory government too busy fighting amongst themselves to address the issues that really matter.
"The people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve better. They deserve a full-time, hard-working MP who puts their needs first."
Of the other parties, the Greens have put forward Cade Sibley, Dave Holland will stand for Reform UK while Alan Victor will represent the True and Fair Party.
Gareth Mackey, an independent councillor on Central Beds Council, has also been confirmed as standing.
If Ms Dorries does not formally quit by the middle of next week, the by-election could happen as late as September, with MPs due to go on summer recess after 21 July.
