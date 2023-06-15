Luton Town fans 'living the dream' with Premier League fixtures
- Published
Luton Town supporters said they were "living the dream" after the club's Premier League fixtures were announced.
The newly promoted club will play their first top flight game in 31 years at Brighton on 12 August.
The first home game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at 3pm on 19 August when Burnley travel to take on the Hatters.
Fan Mike Fanning said: "It's a great start, tough games, they're all tough. It's a hell of fixture list, we're just dribbling looking at all this."
The Hatters have two months to make their stadium ready, with an estimated spend of £10m needed to meet all the requirements of the Premier League.
John Pyper, a lifelong supporter, told BBC Three Counties Radio the opening day fixture "couldn't be better... a nice short distance trip as well".
Speaking at The Bricklayers Arms pub in Luton, he added: "My second side is Liverpool and has been since the 1970s, so Liverpool is going to be something else.
"My last visit was in 1992 and I remember the 3-3 game in the 82/83 season, that's the one with the three goal keepers, that will bring back memories for me".
Tony Murray, the chairman of Luton Town Supporters' Trust said: "It's great, it's brilliant - it's a good test for us to see how we can get on because they're a fairly good side, Brighton."
He predicted an "influx" of Luton fans on the south coast for the opening day game against The Seagulls who qualified for European football after they finished 5th last season.
Gary Sweet, Luton's chief executive officer, reacted to the unveiling of the fixtures on Thursday, saying the opening games were "relatively kind" and he was "really delighted".
Extensive renovation work is currently being undertaken to make sure the stadium is ready for the first home, with a major overhaul of the Bobbers Stand needed.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830