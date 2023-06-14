Judge clears one defendant in Houghton Regis double killing case
One of three men in court following a double killing has been cleared by a judge.
Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were stabbed to death in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on 13 November.
Mark Griffiths, 41, of Leagrave High Street, Luton, was facing charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
But the judge at Luton Crown Court said "the allegations against Mr Griffiths should go no further".
The case against Anthony Bennison and Nicholas Papworth, who both deny murder, continues.
Mr Bennison, 25, of Millfield Road, Edgware, further denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Papworth, 33, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, in Bedfordshire, also denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Fanelli, was fatally stabbed and Mr Howard was paralysed from a stab wound and dragged along a road underneath a car before dying.
Mason Jordan, 26, was stabbed eight times but survived.
Mr Howard was killed instantly while Mr Fanelli collapsed and died nearby, outside a house. Mr Jordan was rushed to hospital and was saved by surgeons.
The jury heard the attack was after a baby shower celebration at The Crown Pub in Houghton Regis in the evening of Saturday 12 November last year.
Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the jury the violence that followed was "utterly senseless" and "truly extraordinary".
The trial, expected to last between six and eight weeks, continues.
