Bedford mayor vows to hold East West Rail to account over homes sale
A town's mayor has vowed to "hold everyone to account" after hearing anger over the planned demolition of homes to make way for a rail link.
Hundreds of people attended a public meeting in Bedford to raise concerns about East West Rail (EWR).
Some 37 homes could be razed so the Cambridge-Oxford line can be built.
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton called it "a dictatorship", but EWR's chief exec Beth West said people would get the "full market value" for their homes.
The preferred route for the Bedford to Cambridge phase of the project was announced in May, with the East West Rail Company saying it would "continue to look for ways to further limit the impact of EWR in this area".
It also launched the so-called Need to Buy scheme to support homeowners faced with losing their properties during construction.
Conservative Mr Wootton, who as directly-elected mayor leads Bedford Borough Council, said he had heard that affected residents had been offered, in some cases, 20-30% below the market value of their homes.
"I've spoken to large numbers of residents and they are absolutely boiling over because there hasn't been any consultation today - there's been preaching from them about what they're going to do," he said.
"Any consultation that gets some views from the public is always valuable - but I really feel it is a total missed opportunity."
Resident John Lloyd, who has lived in the Poets area of Bedford for 16 years and whose home near the town's main railway station is earmarked for demolition, said he may have to wait up to 10 years for compensation.
He said the meeting left him "feeling disgusted, upset and frustrated".
In a statement, EWR's chief executive said the meeting was one of many that would be held following the announcement of the proposed route last month.
"I found it really valuable to talk directly with residents and hear their perspectives, and look forward to meeting many more people at our community events in the weeks ahead," said Ms West.
"Our Need to Sell scheme is active now to support local homeowners who need to sell their property but can't because of East West Rail.
"It means they can get the full market value back for their home. It wouldn't be right to discuss individual cases - however I can reassure you that the market value is not just set by East West Rail but relies on two independent valuations."
Speaking after Tuesday's meeting, Mr Wootton added: "When a whole scheme is going to cost billions and billions of taxpayers' money, they're being stingy on a few thousand pounds for people's houses.
"If they're really keen on serving the public then they would give them sensible offers and buy their houses for more than market value."
Mr Wootton also said he was upset that the chief executive of the East West Rail Company, Beth West, had left the six-hour public meeting early.
"We've got a huge crowd here tonight and she's not bothered," he said.
"This isn't an ordinary consultation, this is a dictatorship.
"What I'm hearing is a level of anger I've haven't heard in years.
"I will hold everybody to account - I don't care who they are - we're going to make sure they listen to the people of Bedford."