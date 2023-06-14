Firefighters called to serious incident in Luton
A fire service said it was dealing with a "serious incident" in Luton.
Crews were called to Dewsbury Road, a residential area north of the town centre.
In a post on Facebook, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident in Dewsbury Road, Luton. Please avoid the area if possible. Further updates to follow."
Bedfordshire Police said it would be providing an update later.
