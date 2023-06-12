Luton and Dunstable Hospital asks people to avoid A&E due to flooding
A hospital has asked people to only attend its emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries because of "localised flooding".
Luton and Dunstable Hospital said people should contact the NHS on 111 or a GP for non-urgent health issues.
A spokesperson said it was working with "contractors to manage the situation".
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has previously described the A&E at the hospital as one of the "busiest in the region".
