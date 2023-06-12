Hertfordshire fake police officer cons victim out of £18,500
- Published
A "vulnerable" person has been conned out of £18,500 by a fraudster posing as a police officer, Hertfordshire Police said.
The "courier" fraud began with a phone call from someone claiming to be investigating activity on the Borehamwood victim's bank account.
They were told to withdraw cash then hand it over to a delivery driver.
The scam was repeated twice before being investigated by Hertfordshire Police.
Det Insp Pete Hankins, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said although it had seen a reduction in this kind of courier fraud in the past year, there was "still a significant number of residents" who were being targeted.
He added: "Police officers or bank staff would never ask for people's bank details, like a PIN, or for cash to be handed over."
Following a referral to the Financial Ombudsman, the victim was refunded in full by their bank, police said.
