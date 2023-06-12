Buckinghamshire: M1 closed for emergency repairs
The M1 is partially shut in Buckinghamshire for barrier and resurfacing work after a tanker crash.
The southbound carriageway is closed between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes after the lorry struck the nearside and central reservation barriers on Sunday.
National Highways said there was "significant damage" to the barriers and road surface.
It said the closure would remain in place throughout Monday.
National Highways said the spillage of diesel and oil meant the road needed to be resurfaced, while the barriers on both sides of the carriageway needed repairing.
There have been five miles of congestion on the approach to the closure causing 60-minute delays for drivers, the agency said.
Diversions have been set up on the A508, A5 and A422.
The crash happened on Sunday afternoon and lanes started to reopen within an hour.
However, the carriageway was closed just after 22:00 for the repairs.
