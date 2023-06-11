Biggleswade electrical substation fire causes power cut
- Published
A fire at an electrical substation has caused a power cut to more than 150 homes and businesses.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building on Biggleswade High Street at 08:00 BST.
It said firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and UK Power Networks was working on restoring power.
However, electricity may not return until 16:00 to the affected area, the fire service said.
