Police seize cannabis plants worth £450k in Bedfordshire
- Published
More than £450,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in connection with mass production of the drug across Bedfordshire.
Warrants were carried out in Luton and Bedford earlier this week resulting in three arrests.
UK Power Network were called to ensure electricity supply at the properties was safe before police could enter.
It followed arrests last month when multiple cannabis farms were found in one street.
At one property an electricity cable was found joined to a neighbouring property, which police said was likely "footing the electricity bill for the factory".
A man in his 40s, another in his 30s and a 19-year-old were all arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled Class B drug following the warrants.
Last month, three arrests were also made when a row of cannabis factories were discovered in Summerfield Road, Luton.
Officers, who were on patrol, suspected cannabis production in the area and discovered three neighbouring properties being used to harvest the plant.
Three men in their 20s were arrested and charged with production of a controlled Class B drug and will appear at Luton Crown Court at the end of June.
During the warrants, police seized a total of 477 cannabis plants with the highest estimated street value of £455,510, according to experts.
Det Ch Insp James Panter from Bedfordshire Police said: "These warrants are another success story in our efforts to pinpoint cannabis factories which would otherwise go unnoticed.
"These factories hide in plain sight, they look like homes, abandoned pubs, or even warehouses - but could pose all sorts of risks to the community around them, from fires and electricity problems through to gang violence."
