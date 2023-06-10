Luton Town: Latest images show stadium improvement work
Work is continuing at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road home to make the stadium ready for Premier League football.
Luton Town's chief executive Gary Sweet said the club would have to "pretty much rebuild" the Bobbers Stand stand in less than three months.
He said the upgraded stand would include media studios and a canteen.
Mr Sweet previously estimated that it would cost around £10m to meet the league's requirements.
Luton won the Championship play-offs and earned promotion to football's top tier.
In an interview with BBC Three Counties Radio, Mr Sweet said: "If anyone can do it, we can.
"It's a tough, tough task, but we've just gone from non-league to Premier League, so I think we can manage a small matter of a stand being built in 14 weeks."
Speaking in a new series on Luton Town's preparations for the Premier League, BBC Three Counties Radio commentator Simon Oxley said that the work being done extended beyond the stands.
"The executive boxes are gradually being dismantled, the TV gantry as it was has gone and the pitch itself will need work," he said.
He said the project would be a challenge.
"It's such a cramped environment at the best of times," he said.
