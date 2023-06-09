Dunstable Downs' car parks locked in evenings due to antisocial behaviour
Car parks at a National Trust site are being locked from early evening due to increasing reports of antisocial behaviour.
Visitors to Dunstable Downs said they were upset they could not access its car parks after 18:00 BST to enjoy the longer hours of sunlight.
The charity said it also made the decision to stop littering.
It said it was "currently exploring ways for people to enjoy the landscape later into the evening".
Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire is the highest point in the East of England and one of the best-known viewpoints on the Chilterns ridge, offering views of rolling chalk grasslands.
One regular visitor, who wished only to be known as Denise, said due to the evening closure many people were parking on the road outside the main car park instead, which was dangerous because there was not enough space.
"We pop up there sometimes on a nice evening to just park and watch the sunset," she said.
"After about 18:00 you can't access the car park at the visitor centre, and they've fenced off the smaller car parks down the hill and blocked off the big grass area in between.
"I know it's National Trust, but it's also a beauty spot and people should be able to use it.
"I know you might have a bit of a problem with some youths, but do you stop the majority from enjoying it just so you can keep control of the ones that mess around up there?"
A National Trust spokesman said its resources had "been diverted away from essential conservation work to clear up large amounts of rubbish and deal with increasing reports of antisocial behaviour in the evenings".
It said it had trialled closing the gates to the car parks last year, which had solved the situation.
"We understand that as we come into the summer months people will want to enjoy the beautiful landscape later into the evening and we are currently exploring ways in which we can do this," a statement said.
"We hope to be able to carry out a trial this summer that enables visitors to enjoy the Downs for longer whilst limiting the impact on nature and wildlife."
