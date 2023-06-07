Milton Keynes: Police release image after petrol station assault
- Published
A petrol station worker has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car as he tried to stop a driver who had not paid for fuel.
Police in Milton Keynes have released a CCTV image of a man who may have "vital information" about the assault at the BP garage on the H6 Childs Way at 21:45 BST on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said the car bore false number plates.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Police said the victim, who is in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.
Det Insp Rachel Wheaton, said: "I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this assault.
"If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible."
