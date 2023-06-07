Waddesdon Manor's wedding cake sculpture opening for tours

Joana Vasconcelos's Wedding CakeAndrew Matthews/PA Wire
Joana Vasconcelos is known for her large installations

A Portuguese artist has unveiled her 12m high (39ft) sculptural pavilion in the style of a three-tiered wedding cake.

Joana Vasconcelos's Wedding Cake is on display at Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

The sculpture is clad in ceramic tiles and has been installed within the grove of trees at Waddesdon beside the estate's 19th Century dairy.

The project was commissioned by the Rothschild Foundation.

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The Rothschild Foundation is a charity supporting arts and heritage
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Tours of the sculpture are due to run until October
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Waddesdon Manor said the design was a "playful continuation of the history of placing fanciful buildings in gardens and landscapes"
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Joana Vasconcelos said the Wedding Cake sculpture was her most ambitious project to date
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The artist posed for photographs on Tuesday
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Waddesdon describes the tour as a "unique, richly sensory experience"
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Waddesdon Manor also has its "ornamental dairy and gilded rococo-style aviary"
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Waddesdon is offering 45-minute tours of the building at £15 per ticket

