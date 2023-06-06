PC earns bravery award for restraining Bedford knife man
A Bedfordshire Police officer has been awarded for bravery after risking her life to save a mother and child.
PC Patrizia Vetere forced entry to a house in Biddenham, near Bedford, in November 2020, and managed to restrain a violent, armed man.
The officer was off duty at home when she responded to a disturbance at a neighbouring house.
PC Vetere received the award from the British Association for Women in Policing.
The organisation raises awareness of issues affecting women in the police service.
It heard how PC Vetere managed to safely detain the suspect for 20 minutes until her on-duty colleagues arrived.
Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy described her actions as "nothing short of heroic".
He explained that had she not intervened "the victim would have highly likely sustained life-changing injuries, if not fatal".
PC Vetere, who arrived on the scene without protective equipment, said any of her colleagues would've done the same.
She said: "There's so many of us that risk our lives and do things without even thinking about it."